Typical dishes from Da Nang and the central region are on offer in Bien Dong Park, where the 2022 Da Nang Food Festival is taking place.

In addition to 20 stalls with local cuisine, a space offering a traditional culinary experience is of special interest to tourists. Artisans teach visitors how to make vermicelli and rice paper - two specialties of Tuy Loan ancient village.

Local chefs also explain how to make local cakes and dishes. The vibrant atmosphere attracted a large number of local people and visitors to Bien Dong Park on the first day.

The Da Nang Food Festival will run until July 6./.

