Victory troops entered the capital city on the Liberation Day (File photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Numerous activities are set to take place across Hanoi to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the Liberation Day of the capital city (October 10).



Film screenings, exhibitions and art performances will be held in the city on the occasion, along with the launch of a pictorial book on the Liberation Day and meetings with witnesses and historians.



A special programme will be held to re-enact the historical flag salute ceremony at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel.



In addition, the municipal Department of Culture and Sports and relevant agencies will jointly organised various art programmes, including a folk cultural festival, an international photo contest, a festival of ao dai (traditional long dress) and the Vietnam Airlines Classic - Hanoi concert, among others.



Besides, the city will continue its campaigns to call on Hanoians to follow the elegant and civilised lifestyle, thereby enhancing Hanoi’s image as a safe and friendly locality.-VNA