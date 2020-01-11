Culture, sports and tourism sector inspires Vietnamese spirit: Deputy PM
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has praised the significant contributions made by the culture-sports-tourism sector to the country’s overall development in 2019, stressing that the sector has fostered inspiration among the Vietnamese spirit.
At the conference (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has praised the significant contributions made by the culture-sports-tourism sector to the country’s overall development in 2019, stressing that the sector has fostered inspiration among the Vietnamese spirit.
The Deputy PM made the statement at a conference held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in Hanoi on January 10 to implement tasks for the sector in 2020.
While mapping out major tasks for the ministry, the Deputy PM noted several shortcomings facing the sector, including the lack of attention towards the protection of heritage and vestige sites, the training procedures regarding traditional art forms, as well as the ineffective operation of cultural identities.
Although the tourism sector has gained encouraging achievements in 2019, he also asked for more practical undertakings to promote the country’s image and remove bottlenecks in tourism development.
Regarding sports, he requested to further step up the sporting movement among the public. As Vietnam will host the Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) 31 in 2021, he requested a thorough preparation process to successfully host the event.
He also stressed the importance of raising the public awareness of culture’s role./.