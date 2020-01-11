Society Vietnam’s cement sector marks 120th anniversary A ceremony was held in Hanoi on January 10 to mark the 120th anniversary of Vietnam’s cement sector.

Society Seminar seeks to promote ASEAN trade, investment A seminar, focusing on promoting internal trade and investment for a cohesive and responsive ASEAN, was held in Hanoi on January 10.

Society US Embassy hosts blood donation campaign The Embassy of the US in Vietnam launched a blood donation campaign on January 10.

Society People urged not to be misled by distorted online information The present security situation and social order in Dong Tam commune, Hanoi’s My Duc district, are basically stable, with local residents going about their daily activities normally, according to Chief of the Office and spokesperson of the Ministry of Public Security Major General To An Xo.