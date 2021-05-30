Business Agro-forestry-aquatic product exports enjoy trade surplus of 3.27 billion USD Vietnam raked in 22.83 billion USD from exporting agro-forestry-aquatic products in the first five months of 2021, representing a year-on-year increase of 30.3 percent, reported the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Cement stocks struggle despite surge in product price While many stocks in the building materials sector like steel or plastic have surged recently, cement stocks are still hovering around a low price zone.

Business Inflationary pressure still present: GSO official The average consumer price index (CPI) in the first four months of this year inched up 0.89 percent from the same period last year, the lowest rise for the first four months of a year since 2016 and clearing the way for the country to achieve its goal of keeping inflation at below 4 percent for the year as a whole, according to an official from the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Customs sector helps exporters utilise benefits of FTAs The customs sector will continue to introduce measures to help Vietnamese enterprises fully tap the benefits brought about by free trade agreements (FTAs) Vietnam has signed with foreign partners, an official from the General Department of Vietnam Customs has said.