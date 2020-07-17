Business HCM City considering 17.3 billion USD public transport plan HCM City plans to spend nearly 400 trillion VND (17.3 billion USD) on improving public transport and limiting the use of personal vehicles during the next decade.

Business US companies planning to expand investment in Vietnam An online discussion took place recently in Washington D.C. to look into post-COVID-19 investment opportunities throughout ASEAN, with some companies saying they will soon announce investment and business expansion plans in Vietnam.

Business Vietnam a highly potential market for German SMEs: workshop Vietnam is a highly potential market for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) of Germany, President of the German Association for Small- and Medium-sized Businesses (BVMW) Mario Ohoven said at a workshop in Berlin on July 16.

Business Vietnam’s trade surplus hits 5.46 billion USD in first half Vietnam enjoyed a trade surplus of 5.46 billion USD in the first six months of this year, nearly 1.5 billion USD higher than the estimated 4 billion USD, according to the General Department of Customs.