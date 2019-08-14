Farmers harvest sugarcane in the southern region.

(Photo: VNA)

Applying advanced technologies in the cultivation of sugarcane is important to improve quality and productivity of the giant tropical grass, Thai experts said at a conference held by Thanh Thanh Cong-Bien Hoa JSC in the southwestern province of Tay Ninh on August 13.Sriwaranyoo Fontip, an agricultural expert from Thailand, introduced sugarcane cultivation processes in Thailand, which ensure 190 tonnes per hectare in productivity for Thai farmers (nearly triple the average yield in Vietnam).She said the ideal time to plant sugarcane is between October and November.Sugarcane growers should pay special attention to tilling the soil and ploughing must ensure soil is broken to help the roots of the plants reach nutrition and moisture, she said, adding chiseling to a depth of 50 centimetres will be adequate to break the hard compact sub-pan layer.In addition, she recommended farmers have deep insight into water requirements of sugarcane in different growing stages of germination, tillering, grand growth, and maturation and ripening. Normally, an 11-month-old sugarcane plant needs some 1,500 millimetres of water per day.According to Pham Hong Duong, Chairman of the Thanh Thanh Cong-Bien Hoa JSC, improving yield for sugarcane is among the keys to help the local sugar industry enhance its competitive edge and stabilise material zone and local livelihoods.He said the sugar industry needs support from the Government, business community and farmers so it can develop sustainably in the context of deep global integration.Statistics from the Vietnam Sugar Association (VSSA) showed sugar mills nationwide processed some 12 million tonnes of sugarcane as of the end of June, and produced nearly 1.2 million tonnes of sugar, down 20 percent year on year and 22 percent below the target.The Thanh Thanh Cong-Bien Hoa JSC is investing and supporting capital as well as cultivating techniques for a material zone of 16,000 hectares in Tay Ninh province and Cambodia, which yield average 60-70 tonnes per hectare.-VNA