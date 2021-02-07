Sci-Tech Vietnam ranks 55th in digital transformation Vietnam ranked 55th in digital transformation with 41 points in Huawei's Global Connectivity Index (GCI 2020).

Sci-Tech National programme to boost development of high technology Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision on the national programme on high technology development to 2030, which aims to develop and master 20 prioritised technologies in different fields.

Sci-Tech Vietnam pushing digital payments between businesses As one of the fastest-growing economies in Southeast Asia and with considerable volumes of FDI, Vietnam is adopting modern technology to enhance digital payments nationwide, global digital payment provider Visa has reported.