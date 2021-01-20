Cybersecurity to be included in high school curriculum
High schools across the nation will begin teaching cybersecurity from the 2021-2022 academic year. (Photo: tuoitre.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – High schools across the nation will begin teaching cybersecurity from the 2021-2022 academic year within the scope of the defence and security course.
Under the Ministry of Education and Training’s Circular No.46, students from the 10th grade to the 12th grade will be introduced fundamental notions in this area, including cyberspace and cybersecurity, as well as contents of the cybersecurity law.
The course will help raise students’ awareness of cyber attacks, fake news and malware attacks.
According to Director of the ministry’s Department of Secondary Education Nguyen Xuan Thanh, the move aims to develop students’ digital capacity in accordance with the UNESCO’s Digital Literacy Global Framework.
He also emphasised the important role of cybersecurity education at schools in the context of rapid digitalisation, and popular application of IT into teaching and studying./.