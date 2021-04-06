World Singaporean Gov’t allowed to borrow 90 bln SGD for national infrastructure A new bill introduced on April 5 is expected to pave the way for the Singaporean Government to pay for major national infrastructure projects through borrowing.

World Japan expresses concerns over China’s action in East Sea Japan is deeply concerned about China’s repeated incursion into the South China Sea (called the East Sea in Vietnam) and Japanese-administered Senkaku islands in the East China Sea, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during a telephone call on April 5.

World Floods, landslides kill over 150 in Indonesia, Timor Leste Floods and landslides triggered by tropical cyclone Seroja in a cluster of islands in southeast Indonesia and Timor Leste have killed at least 157 people, with many still unaccounted for and thousands displaced, authorities said on April 6. ​