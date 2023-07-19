Czech Republic looks to recruit Vietnamese workers
The Czech Republic needs to attract foreign workers, including those from Vietnam and the Philippines, said Minister of Labour and Social Affairs Marian Jurecka.
The Czech Government's Committee on Strategic Investments held its first meeting on July 18, with a focus on the development of transport infrastructure and the settlement of labour shortages.
The Czech Government’s Committee on Strategic Investments held its first meeting on July 18, with a focus on the development of transport infrastructure and the settlement of labour shortages.
Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Jurečka said that labour shortages will hamper the country’s growth capability, so the government should attract capable foreign workers to supply for local companies.
He held that the Czech Republic should attract workers from countries that are culturally close to it in an effective, safe and swift manner. Aside from cooperating with traditional partners in Eastern Europe, it should also enhance labour partnerships with others such as Vietnam and the Philippines.
In early June, the Czech Government issued a plan to increase the recruitment quota for foreign workers.
According to the regulation adjusted by the Czech Government in October 2022, four embassies of the Czech Republic in Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia, are granted foreign worker recruitment quotas. Among them, the embassy in the Philippines is granted a quota of 2,500, Thailand 280, Vietnam 200, and Indonesia 130./.