Videos Vietnam ranked 4th among safest places for retirees in Asia Vietnam was placed fourth among the ten safest places to retire in Asia for less than 2,000 USD per month, according to GOBankingRates, a personal finance publication run by Nasdaq.

World Cambodia to hold Senate election on February 25, 2024 Cambodia will hold an election for the fifth Senate on February 25, 2024, according to a decision signed by Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

World Thailand sees improvement in marine environment protection Thailand’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has released a report on the marine environment situation in 24 coastal provinces of the country in 2022 compared to 2021, which said the country has seen improvement in marine environment protection.