Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Council Nguyen Van Dung (sixth, from left) receives Jan Bartosek (fifth, from left), Vice Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic on May 25. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City always pays attention to promoting trade and investment cooperation with the Czech Republic, said Nguyen Van Dung, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Council when receiving Jan Bartosek, Vice Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic, in the southern city on May 25.

Dung said that the city welcomes and is willing to create favourable conditions for Czech businesses to invest and do long-term business in the city.

HCM City also wants to welcome more Czech tourists in the coming time and boost cooperation with the Czech Republic in education and training of high-quality human resources for the future development of the city, he said.

Bartosek expressed his delight at the strong development of relations between the two countries.

He noted interest in the Prague Club in HCM City, and voiced his hope that HCM City authorities and the Prague Club will actively support and participate in activities held by the Czech Cultural Centre after the agency is opened in Hanoi.

The legislator said that, with the joint efforts of both countries, in the coming time, the relationship between the Czech Republic and Vietnam, including Ho Chi Minh City, will develop strongly, particularly in areas of mutual interest such as tourism, agriculture, higher education and training and people-to-people exchange./.