Da Lat attracts tourists with colourful flowers
Da Lat is charming and beautiful, with houses in old French architecture surrounded by colourful gardens during all four seasons. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Many old houses are “walled in” by beautiful wildflowers. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Even deep in the forest, “fairy wooden houses” are adorned with colourful flowers. (Photo: Vietnam+)
With special soil from the rich laterite plateau, flowers in Da Lat bloom all year round. (Photo: Vietnam+)
One of the most must-see destinations is the sunflower garden at the Da Lat Milk Farm. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Vast fields of wild sunflowers in full bloom give Da Lat a romantic and dreamy beauty. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Booking.com suggests visitors spend their days exploring Da Lat’s flower gardens and wandering around their grounds, taking in fragrant lilies, chrysanthemums, and orchids for which the city is famous. (Photo Vietnam+)