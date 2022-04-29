During the 4-day holiday, Da Lat is expected to welcome some 180,000 visitors or more. City authorities have also taken into account the possibility of overcrowding and taken precautions.

Unlike previous years, this year Lam Dong province plans to hold a series of cultural and artistic events and activities throughout the April 30 holiday.

In order to safely welcome guests, Da Lat has opened a hotline to receive and handle any complaints relating to tourism as well as traffic and security./.

VNA