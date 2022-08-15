A corner of Da Lat (Photo: VNA)

– Da Lat city in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong has been given the green light to build a dossier and plan serving the application to be part of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Creative Cities Network in the field of music.The network, founded in 2004, aims to enhance cooperation among cities internationally recognised, with creativity considered a strategic factor of sustainable development. Its membership has reached 246 at present. In 2019, the capital city of Hanoi became a member of the network in the field of design.