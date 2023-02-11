A corner of Da Nang (Photo: VNA)

– Da Nang has for the first time participated in the 30th South Asia’s Travel & Tourism Exchange (SATTE) in India from February 9-11 to promote its destinations and connect with potential partners.Its stall, named Danang FantastiCity, gathered travel firms from the central coastal city and its neighbouring province Quang Nam, including the Furama Danang Resort, Sunworld, Vinpearl, Hoian Express, Indochina Unique Tourist, Wink Hotels and Vedana Lagoon Resort and Spa.While in India for the fair that boasted more than 1,400 stalls, representatives of the Da Nang Tourism Department met with a series of organisations, including the Indian Association of Tour Operators, Network of Indian MICE Agents, and India Golf Tourism Association.Currently, there are three direct flight routes linking New Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad of India with Da Nang, operated by Vietjet Air from October 18 last year.In 2022, India was ranked fifth among the top ten tourist markets of the central Vietnamese city./.