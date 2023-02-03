Da Nang sees good signs in MICE tourism
The central coastal city of Da Nang has so far this year welcomed more than 1,200 visitors under the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) tourism.
A foreign MICE delegation to the city in January (Photo: VNA)Da Nang (VNA) – The central coastal city of Da Nang has so far this year welcomed more than 1,200 visitors under the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) tourism.
Of the amount, 500 were from the Allybuild Vietnam company and close to 500 from a wedding of an Indian couple.
In the period, foreign MICE groups coming to the city were mainly from India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Republic of Korea.
Satish Ramnani, Director of Veydaa Events, an Indian-based wedding event organiser pioneering in bringing their customers to Da Nang, unveiled a plan for two more Indian weddings to take place in the central Vietnamese economic hub this year.
He said the city offers luxurious accommodations and suggested the local authorities issue more support and preferential policies serving this tourism segment.
MICE tourists pose for a group photo in Da Nang (Photo: VNA)A representative of Indochina Charmtours travel company said the firm will send more business delegations to Da Nang, because it has all the necessary elements to meet the needs of MICE tourism such as modern facilities, reasonable service prices, convenient transportation, and hospitality.
Mai Thi Thanh Hai, head of the municipal tourism promotion centre, said the city has already issued its support programme for MICE tourists in 2023.
Last year, over 30,000 people from 53 MICE delegations, including 8 international ones, arrived in Da Nang./.