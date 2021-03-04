Visitors on a night tour on Han River near Dragon Bridge at night (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) - Chairman of the People’s Committee of central Da Nang city Le Trung Chinh has signed a plan to pilot the “Da Nang by Night” programme, to revive tourism and services hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic while implementing the city's scheme to develop the night-time economy.

The programme will be piloted from 2021-2023, starting from April 30 this year on the occasion of the Southern Liberation and National Reunification holiday.

It will include lighting shows, night-time tourism and service activities at selected places of interest, and cultural events along the Han River, such as street dances, music, food, and traditional arts.

There will also be night tours along the Han River.

As part of the programme, there will be happy hours when tourists can enjoy special discounts at local shops, supermarkets, shopping centres, and restaurants, in order to boost demand after 10pm.

Director of the municipal Tourism Department Truong Thi Hong Hanh said the programme seeks to create new distinctive tourism products to enhance the experience of tourists to the city./.



