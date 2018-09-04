A beach in Da Nang (Source: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – The central city of Da Nang welcomed nearly 120,000 visitors during the recent National Day holiday (September 1-3), an increase of 30.8 percent from the same period last year.



Foreign tourists were estimated at more than 31,550, accounting for 26.3 percent, according to the city’s Department of Tourism.



Throughout the three-day holiday, the city hosted a series of exciting events to attract visitors, such as the Ba Na Hills Beer Festival, the biggest of its kind in Vietnam and held at the titular mountaintop resort complex; a cuisine festival; the launch of Son Tra Night Market; and a water sports festival on Han River.



In addition to an influx of holidaymakers from big cities like Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, this year Da Nang also saw an increase in the number of tourists from neighbouring provinces such as Quang Nam, Thua Thien-Hue, and Quang Ngai, said Tran Tri Cuong, Deputy Director of the department.



To better serve visitors, the department requested local tourism service providers to take measures to ensure security and environmental sanitation, as well as to publicly list their rates.



It has also intensified inspection at the city’s popular tourist attractions, including Linh Ung Pagoda, Ngu Hanh Son, and Ba Na Hills.



The number of travellers to the city has been increasing each year, with an average annual growth of 20.06 percent between 2013 and 2017.



Da Nang welcomed more than 4 million tourists in the first half of 2018, surging by almost 30 percent year-on-year. Notably, vacationers from the Republic of Korea shot up by 100 percent to account for half of the over 1.6 million foreign arrivals in the city during the period.



Da Nang is a popular tourist destination in central Vietnam. The online marketplace and hospitality service Airbnb announced a list of the world’s top 10 destinations for 2018, in which the city ranked fifth in booking surges of up to 255 percent. –VNA