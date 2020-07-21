Da Nang hosts National Paragliding Championship 2020
The National Paragliding Championship 2020 took place in the central coastal city of Da Nang between July 17 and 19, attracting hundreds of pilots and spectators.
The incredible views of Da Nang from above will linger long in the memory of the 110 paragliders at the championship.
According to the organising committee, Son Tra Peninsula has great potential to develop paragliding as a tourism product due to its favourable weather conditions and impressive scenery.
The championship was the perfect opportunity for paragliding lovers throughout the country to get together and further promote the development of the sport nationwide./.