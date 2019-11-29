First Puteleng paragliding competition opens in Lai Chau
The Open Putaleng Paragliding Tournament 2019 kicked off in Tam Duong district, the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau on November 29.
Paragliders will fly from Si Thau Chai community tourism village in Ho Thau commune, on the peak of Putaleng mountain
The event, the first of its kind held in Vietnam by the paragliding club Vietwings and Lai Chau province, attracted the participation of more than 80 athletes from 12 countries and territories such as Japan, the Republic of Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia and others. Thirty Vietnamese athletes joined the event.
Paragliders will fly from Si Thau Chai community tourism village in Ho Thau commune, on the peak of Putaleng mountain and then land at a stadium in Tam Duong district.
Standing at 3,049m, Putaleng in the Hoang Lien Son mountain range is Vietnam's second highest peak after Fansipan (3,143 m).
Addressing the opening ceremony, Chairman of the Lai Chau provincial People’s Committee Tran Tien Dung hoped that through the competition, athletes would feel the beauty of Lai Chau and introduce to international friends.
He expected that the event would become an annual tournament, attracting more international athletes and tourists to Lai Chau.
The tournament will run until December 1./.