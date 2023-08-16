Da Nang Int'l Airport launches automatic entry systems
The police at the Da Nang International Airport in the central city of Da Nang officially put four automatic entry systems (Autogate) into operation on August 15 to facilitate the entry of travelers and speed up immigration procedures.
Two systems are installed in the departure area and the others in the arrival area. In the initial phase of operation, the Autogate is applied to Vietnamese citizens with valid passports.
Those holding non-electronic chip passports must successfully register before using the Autogate. They only need to register for a permit once for all subsequent entry and exit occasions as long as the passport remains valid.
The Autogate has not been applied yet for the entry of foreign passengers, and the service is only applicable for the departure of foreigners if they possess valid residence cards or temporary residence cards issued by authorised agencies of Vietnam.
Senior Lieutenant Colonel Le Xuan Hao, Deputy Chief of the police at the Da Nang International Airport, stated that the application of information technology has always been considered a crucial foundation and breakthrough solution to improve the quality of administrative procedures.
The Autogate application will help reduce the time passengers spend on procedures, and the number of personnel serving at security desks at airports; and enhance security measures and prevent document forgery in the immigration process, contributing to elevating Vietnam's position in the increasingly international integration, especially in terms of immigration management, he stressed./.