Society Minister suggests further clarifying role, position of Central Highlands The position, role and major unique characteristics of the Central Highlands, including its culture and other related matters, should be further clarified, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung has said.

Society Hanoi: Initiatives help overcome difficulties caused by COVID-19 In response to a programme on 1 million initiatives to overcome difficulties and fight the COVID-19 pandemic launched by the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL), trade unions at all levels in Hanoi had registered 130,569 initiatives as of August 3, surpassing the target of 130,000 proposed by the city Confederation of Labour.

Society Prime Minister believes in great potential of women’s football in Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh praised the Vietnamese national women's football team for their first-ever participation in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, during a reception for the team in Hanoi on August 15.

Society Agriculture minister answers lawmakers' questions regarding fisheries sector Lawmakers raised questions about the exploitation, protection, and development of aquatic resources, as well as solutions to having the "yellow card" warning lifted by the European Commission (EC), during the 25th meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee in Hanoi on August 15.