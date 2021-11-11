Da Nang offers virtual tours to visitors
The central city of Da Nang is effectively operating a VR360 platform entitled "A virtual vacation in Da Nang" at http://vr360.danangfantasticity.com/ as part of its efforts to strengthen digital transformation in tourism sector.
According to Nguyen Thi Hoai An, Deputy Director of the Da Nang Tourism Promotion Centre, the virtual tourism system was created based on technologies of 3D Scan and VR360.
With this application, which provides description in Vietnamese and English, users can experience a virtual tour to discover many famous attractions in Da Nang such as Son Tra Peninsula, Marble Mountains, My Khe, Pham Van Dong and Nguyen Tat Thanh beaches, Ba Na Hills and others.
An image offered by the platform (Photo: VNA)This platform features an eye-catching and realistic image layout; detailed, clear and accessible content; and lively and attractive voiceover function. In addition, users can chat directly with the Visitor Support Center, as well as take photos and join mini games to hunt for lucky gifts, said An.
A mini game on its Fanpage Danang Fantasticity (https://www.facebook.com/visitdanang) is being held from November 10-13 with many attractive gifts to users of VR360, she added.
According to An, Da Nang has been a leading locality in developing smart tourism. VR360 is an urgent solution to give visitors easier access to the city tourism in a safe manner amid the pandemic, she said.
The project is implemented in two phases, with the first one starting from 2021, covering destinations of Marble Mountains, Da Nang beach, Son Tra Peninsula, Han River and Sun World Ba Na Hills. In the second phase from 2022, new destinations will be added.
Along with the app, the city plans to launch a photo contest themed “Danang in my heart" from November 15 to December 15 on Instagram for tourists in the Republic of Korea./.