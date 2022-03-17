Hotline: (024) 39411349
Travel Destinations

Da Nang: Sun World Ba Na Hills tourist area to open to visitors from March 18

From March 18, the Sun World Ba Na Hills tourist area in Da Nang city will welcome visitors once more. Hydrangea gardens, bell peach gardens, and rose gardens await their return, as do art shows and exciting street performances.
VNA

  • The park area at Sun World Ba Na Hills, with miniature tulips blooming brilliantly as the day nears when visitors return. (Photo: VNA)

  • The Golden Bridge at Ba Na Hills flies the national flag to welcome visitors after a long break due to the pandemic. (Photo: VNA)

  • The Ba Na Hills tourist area. (Photo: VNA)

  • Sun World Ba Na Hills is also a land of festivals during all 4 seasons. (Photo: VNA)

  • The Ba Na Hills tourist area is built atop Ba Na Mountain at an altitude of 1,487 metres above sea level. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • From the Bell Laurel, visitors can see the entire French village under a vast sky. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • From atop Ba Na, visitors have a panoramic view of beautiful Da Nang city. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • A mountain train on Ba Na Hills. (Photo: banahill.vn)

Other albums