The 10 most popular destinations for Vietnamese tourists in the 2019 summer were recently revealed by Agoda, one of the world’s fastest growing online travel booking platforms, said the Vietnam National Tourism Administration.

The central city of Da Nang topped the list, following by Bangkok capital city of Thailand.

Nha Trang city of the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa came third, followed by Hoi An ancient city of the central Quang Nam province.

Meanwhile, Vietnam is also named among the top 10 places favoured by visitors from the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Japan and Singapore.

Close to 8.5 million foreigners visited Vietnam in the first half of this year, a rise of 7.5 percent year on year, reported the General Statistics Office.

The tourism sector has set a target of welcoming 18 million foreign visitors and serving 85 million local visitors this year. -VNA