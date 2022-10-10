French-flagged cruise ship Le Lape'rouse with over 200 foreign holidaymakers aboard docked at Tien Sa port, becoming the first of its kind to visit the central coastal city of Da Nang after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The passengers, mainly from Europe and the US, were presented with flowers and gifts by representatives of the municipal Department of Tourism at a welcome ceremony held at the port.

They are scheduled to visit tourist destinations in the city, and Hoi An ancient city in the neighbouring province of Quang Nam.

Le Lape'rouse is on a journey to explore the coast and famous landmarks of Vietnam, lasting between 8 and 11 days. This is a new programme for Asia of the five-star cruise ship./.

