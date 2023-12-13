Da Nang’s scholarships for Laos make relations’ highlight: diplomat
The central coastal city of Da Nang’s scholarship programme for Lao officials and students studying at local universities is a bright spot in the sides’ cooperation, affirmed visiting Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Khamphao Ernthavanh at a working session with Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Ho Ky Minh on December 12.
So far this year, the central economic hub has granted 119 scholarships to Lao students, assisting their study of the Vietnamese language, undergraduate, and postgraduate programmes at the Da Nang University.
The diplomat expressed her hope that the city will further promote investment in Lao localities, contributing to enhancing the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two nations.
In response, Minh said he highly values the role of the Lao Embassy in Hanoi and Consulate General in Da Nang in linking the promotion and implementation of cooperation programmes between Da Nang and its Lao partners.
According to the official, the city has signed 37 agreements and memoranda of understanding with seven Lao provinces.
Between 2013 and 2023, Da Nang has allocated around 100 billion VND (4.12 million USD) to invest in basic construction and other support programmes in Laos. As of October 2023, its exports to the country had reached 9 million USD./.