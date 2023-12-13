Politics Vietnam hopes for police officers’ further participation in UN peacekeeping operations Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, met with UN Police Adviser Faisal Shahkar in New York on December 11 to discuss measures for promoting Vietnamese police officers’ participation in UN peacekeeping operations.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest December 13 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam gives top priority to developing ties with China: Party official Vietnam considers developing relations with China a top priority and a strategic choice in its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralization as well as its “four no's” defence policy, said a senior official of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).

Politics Vietnam, China sign 36 cooperation documents Thirty-six cooperation documents were signed between Vietnamese and Chinese ministries, agencies, sectors and localities during General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping’s State visit to Vietnam.