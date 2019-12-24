Business Vietnam attends traditional medicine exhibition in India A delegation of Vietnamese pharmacists, doctors and businessmen attended the International Exhibition & Conference on AYUSH & Wellness in New Delhi, India from December 19-22.

Business Vietnam's agriculture sector surpasses many goals in 2019 The agricultural sector has surpassed many goals in 2019, it was reported at an online conference held by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in Hanoi on December 23.

Business Reference exchange rate up on December 24 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,164 VND/USD on December 24, up 5 VND from the previous day.

Business Agriculture sector must grow by 3 pct next year: PM Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said the agriculture and rural development sector must grow by 3 percent next year, during a teleconference in Hanoi on December 23.