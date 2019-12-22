Vietnam-RoK businessmen association establishes chapter in Gyeonggi province
The Vietnam – Korea Businessmen and Investment Association (VKBIA) held a ceremony in Seoul on December 21 to announce a decision to establish its chapter in Gyeonggi province, a move to expand its membership and enhance Vietnam – Korea investment connectivity.
At the event (Photo: VNA)
Seoul (VNA) – The Vietnam – Korea Businessmen and Investment Association (VKBIA) held a ceremony in Seoul on December 21 to announce a decision to establish its chapter in Gyeonggi province, a move to expand its membership and enhance Vietnam – Korea investment connectivity.
Speaking at the event, VKBIA Chairman Tran Hai Linh briefed VKBIA’s outstanding activities 2019, including promoting cooperation between Vietnamese and Korean firms and adopting Korean technologies in Vietnam’s agricultural products, thus bringing more Vietnamese farm produce to the Republic of Korea (RoK) and the world.
Linh expressed wish to expand its network to Asan, Daegu, Daejeon, adding that VKBIA plans to debut its chapters in the north, central and south of Vietnam in January – February 2020.
The Gyeonggi provincial chapter will be led by Phan Thi Hoa.
Investment Counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK Dinh Thi Tam Hien introduced the Vietnamese government’s investment incentives to foreign investors, including those from the RoK in particular.
The VKBIA was founded on September 25, 2019. It now has the Gyeonggi provincial chapter and the first chapter in the south (Busan – Cheollanamdo region) that was set up on November 21, 2019./.
Speaking at the event, VKBIA Chairman Tran Hai Linh briefed VKBIA’s outstanding activities 2019, including promoting cooperation between Vietnamese and Korean firms and adopting Korean technologies in Vietnam’s agricultural products, thus bringing more Vietnamese farm produce to the Republic of Korea (RoK) and the world.
Linh expressed wish to expand its network to Asan, Daegu, Daejeon, adding that VKBIA plans to debut its chapters in the north, central and south of Vietnam in January – February 2020.
The Gyeonggi provincial chapter will be led by Phan Thi Hoa.
Investment Counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK Dinh Thi Tam Hien introduced the Vietnamese government’s investment incentives to foreign investors, including those from the RoK in particular.
The VKBIA was founded on September 25, 2019. It now has the Gyeonggi provincial chapter and the first chapter in the south (Busan – Cheollanamdo region) that was set up on November 21, 2019./.