Dai Yem waterfalls in Moc Chau
Dai Yem waterfall is a tourist attraction in Moc Chau district in the northern mountainous province of Son La (Photo: Nam Nguyen/Vietnamplus)
The name Dai Yem is derived from a story about the brassiere of the girl who saved a boy from the flood (Photo: Nam Nguyen/Vietnamplus)
The waterfall has a height of 100m, divided into two branches. One branch has up to nine floors (standing for nine steps of love in the legend) and another five floors (Photo: Nam Nguyen/ Vietnamplus)
The two branches are located about 200 meters from each other. Between the two branches is flat ground, favourable for visitors to take photos (Photo: Nam Nguyen/ Vietnamplus)
The waterfall is associated with the legend about the pink blouse of a girl that saved a boy from the floodwaters (Photo: Nam Nguyen/ Vietnamplus)
The Dai Yem Waterfall looks most stunning during the rainy season from April to September every year, when the 70-meter-wide fall gushes down its slope, looking a dazzling white and imposingly dramatic and poetic (Photo: Nam Nguyen/Vietnamplus)
The Dai Yem Waterfall looks most stunning during the rainy season from April to September every year (Photo: Nam Nguyen/ Vietnamplus)
Dai Yem Waterfall is a popular tourist attraction in Moc Chau (Photo: Nam Nguyen/ Vietnamplus)
