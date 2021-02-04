Business Logistics industry forecast to grow in 2021 on global recovery The seaport and logistics industry was forecast to grow significantly on the prospect of global trade recovery in 2021 when the vaccine to prevent COVID-19 is administered worldwide.

Business Food supplies, stable prices ensured for Tet holiday A wide range of essential goods commonly consumed during the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday have been adequately stockpiled and are now available for distribution at stabilised prices in Ho Chi Minh City.

Business Vietnam, UK boost trade, energy cooperation Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Dang Hoang An recently had a working session with UK Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward to discuss bilateral cooperation in trade and energy.

Business State budget collection estimated at 134 trillion VND in January State budget collection was estimated to top 134 trillion VND (nearly 5.83 billion USD) in January, equivalent to 81.2 percent of the figure in the same period last year, according to the General Department of Taxation.