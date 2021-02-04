Dak Lak approves two wind plants
A wind power project in Dak Lak province (Photo: baodautu.vn)Hanoi (VNA) - The People's Committee of the Central Highlands of Dak Lak has granted in-principle investment approval to two wind energy projects, expected to cost over 2.21 trillion VND (96 million USD).
Financed by the VNM investment company from Singapore, the two plants have a combined design capacity of 70 MW, according to the provincial Department of Planning and Investment.
The 20 MW-Alpha VNM plant, valued at 650 billion VND, will be developed in three communes of Ea Sol, Dlie Yang and Ea Hiao on an area of nearly 6.5ha.
Meanwhile, the 50MW-Beta plant will cover 10.9ha in eight communes of Dat Hieu, An Binh, Doan Ket, Thong Nhat, Binh Tan, Cu Bao, Ea Ngai and Ea Tul with a cost of 1.56 trillion VND.
With attractive investment attraction policies and favourable natural conditions, Dak Lak has become a destination for many solar and wind power projects./.