The elephants 'attend' the special feast. (Photo: VNA)

– The Dak Lak centre for elephant conservation, wildlife rescue, and forest protection management on August 12 offered a buffet to the herd of domestic elephants in the Central Highlands province’s Lak district as part of an event marking World Elephant Day.Aiming to raise public awareness of protection and conservation of the animal, the annual event also entailed interactive activities between mahouts and visitors.Tran Xuan Phuoc, head of the centre, elaborated that Dak Lak now houses 36 domestic elephants , with 14 of them are in Lak and the remainder in Buon Don district. Due to such limited number, reproduction becomes difficult, posing challenges to conservation and species development.The centre has been collaborating closely with organisations and mahouts to ensure proper care and welfare for the elephants, he said.