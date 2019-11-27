Dak Lak introduces economic potential to Australian investors
The Central Highlands province of Dak Lak held a seminar in Sydney on November 27 to introduce its strengths and potential to Australian businesses.
At the event (Photo: VNA)
Sydney (VNA) – The Central Highlands province of Dak Lak held a seminar in Sydney on November 27 to introduce its strengths and potential to Australian businesses.
Addressing the event, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Vo Van Canh said that Dak Lak is a land of basaltic soil which is suitable for industrial plants with high economic value such as coffee, rubber, peppercorn and herbal plants.
With its advantages in weather and land conditions, Dak Lak hopes to export to Australia its strong products such as coffee, peppercorn, cashew, banana, avocado and durian, said Canh.
He also called for Australian investors to seek business opportunities in Dak Lak’s potential sectors such as agriculture, industry, trade and education.
Canh underlined that the seminar is a first step for the cooperation and long-term partnership between Australia and Dak Lak.
Meanwhile, Graham Kinder, Vice Chairman of the Australia-Vietnam Business Council (AVBC), said that over the past 20 years, Australian firms have worked to build mutual understanding between the business communities of Vietnam in Australia.
He pledged that the AVBC is willing to support Vietnamese enterprises to partner with their Australian peers. The council can assist Dak Lak and Buon Ma Thuot city in various areas, he added.
On the occasion, the Australian side introduced Goulburn city in New South Wales, which has similar geographic and weather conditions as Buon Ma Thuot city.
During their stay, the Dak Lak delegation will have a working session with leaders of Goulburn on November 28 to discuss the formation of partnership between the city and Buon Ma Thuot city of Dak Lak./.
Addressing the event, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Vo Van Canh said that Dak Lak is a land of basaltic soil which is suitable for industrial plants with high economic value such as coffee, rubber, peppercorn and herbal plants.
With its advantages in weather and land conditions, Dak Lak hopes to export to Australia its strong products such as coffee, peppercorn, cashew, banana, avocado and durian, said Canh.
He also called for Australian investors to seek business opportunities in Dak Lak’s potential sectors such as agriculture, industry, trade and education.
Canh underlined that the seminar is a first step for the cooperation and long-term partnership between Australia and Dak Lak.
Meanwhile, Graham Kinder, Vice Chairman of the Australia-Vietnam Business Council (AVBC), said that over the past 20 years, Australian firms have worked to build mutual understanding between the business communities of Vietnam in Australia.
He pledged that the AVBC is willing to support Vietnamese enterprises to partner with their Australian peers. The council can assist Dak Lak and Buon Ma Thuot city in various areas, he added.
On the occasion, the Australian side introduced Goulburn city in New South Wales, which has similar geographic and weather conditions as Buon Ma Thuot city.
During their stay, the Dak Lak delegation will have a working session with leaders of Goulburn on November 28 to discuss the formation of partnership between the city and Buon Ma Thuot city of Dak Lak./.