At their talks on November 8, leaders of Dak Nong and Mondulkiri provinces agreed to ask for permission from the two governments to upgrade the status of the Dak Peur-Nam Lyr border gate (Photo: VNA)

Dak Nong (VNA) - Leaders of Vietnam’s Dak Nong province and Cambodia’s Mondulkiri province have proposed upgrading Dak Peur-Nam Lyr from a major border gate to an international one.



The governments of Vietnam and Cambodia agreed to upgrade Dak Peur (Dak Nong) -Nam Lyr (Mondulkiri) from an auxiliary border gate to a major border gate in August 2007.



Over the past years, the flows of goods and people travelling through the border gate have been on the rise. Since the beginning of the year, around 13,500 people travelled via the border gate while Vietnam’s export turnover through it exceeded 205 million USD.



At their talks on November 8, leaders of Dak Nong and Mondulkiri provinces agreed to ask for permission from the two governments to upgrade the status of the Dak Peur-Nam Lyr border gate in order to develop infrastructure and facilitate the travelling of people from both nations.



Vice Chairman of the Dak Nong People’s Committee Cao Huy said the upgrade of the border gate will create favourable conditions for socio-economic development not only along the shared border but also in the two provinces.



The move will also facilitate the cross-border travelling of people, two-way trade, investment attraction and coordination in ensuring border security and fighting crimes, he added.-VNA