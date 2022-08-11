According to the travel booking platform, Ninh Binh, the filming location of the Hollywood blockbuster “Kong: Skull Island” in 2016, has been dubbed “Ha Long Bay on Land”.

Cu Lao Cham island, which is a cluster of 8 islets recognised by UNESCO as a World Biosphere Reserve, is the second name by the Denmark travel platform.

In Vietnam’s far north, it said, Sa Pa is popular among people who love mountain climbing and pristine landscapes.

Ha Long Bay regularly appears on lists of outstanding destinations in Vietnam.

Straddling the north of the Truong Son Mountain Range, Phong Nha-Ke Bang is one of the most beautiful national parks in Vietnam. It is home to Son Doong, the world’s largest cave and a UNESCO world heritage site.

Unknown to many foreign visitors, Ba Be National Park boasts spectacular landscapes.

Cat Ba National Park, recognised as a World Biosphere Reserve, is also an ideal destination for nature lovers, it suggested.

Last but not least, with a coastline stretching some 12 km, Mui Ne offers a wonderful space to relax, the travel booking platform from Denmark noted./.

VNA