Society Infographic Vietnam to enter aging population stage in 2026 Twenty percent of Vietnam’s population will be 60 years of age or older within the next 20 years, resulting in the country experiencing an “elderly population crisis”.

Society Infographic Transport infrastructure promotes economic development During the 10 years of implementing the socio-economic development strategy for the 2011-2020 period, Vietnam has been focusing on building a synchronous and modern infrastructure system.

Society Infographic Worship traditions during Lunar New Year Festival Vietnamese families started to prepare for Tet (Lunar New Year) festival since the 23rd day of the last lunar month.

Society Infographic 99.54% households have access to electricity Bringing electricity to the country's most far-flung is one of the most important and impressive achievements Vietnam has made since the national reunification, with the number of households having access to electricity increasing from 2.5% in 1975 to 99.54% in 2020.