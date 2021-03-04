Database systems on population, ID issuance launched
The national database systems on population and citizen identification card issuance and management made their debut on February 25.
VNA
(Source: VNA)
VNA
You should also see
InfographicPriority groups in COVID-19 vaccination plan
The Government on February 26 issued Resolution No 21/NQ-CP regarding COVID-19 vaccine purchase and use. Accordingly, priority groups in COVID-19 vaccination plan were announced by the Ministry of Health.
See more
InfographicVietnam to enter aging population stage in 2026
Twenty percent of Vietnam’s population will be 60 years of age or older within the next 20 years, resulting in the country experiencing an “elderly population crisis”.
InfographicTransport infrastructure promotes economic development
During the 10 years of implementing the socio-economic development strategy for the 2011-2020 period, Vietnam has been focusing on building a synchronous and modern infrastructure system.
InfographicWorship traditions during Lunar New Year Festival
Vietnamese families started to prepare for Tet (Lunar New Year) festival since the 23rd day of the last lunar month.
Infographic99.54% households have access to electricity
Bringing electricity to the country's most far-flung is one of the most important and impressive achievements Vietnam has made since the national reunification, with the number of households having access to electricity increasing from 2.5% in 1975 to 99.54% in 2020.
Infographic32.1 million workers hurt by COVID-19 in 2020
The unprecedented impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have forced 32.1 million Vietnamese workers aged 15 and above to either lose their jobs or have their working hours reduced in 2020.