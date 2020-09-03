Death toll from dengue fever in Laos rises to 11
Laos has recorded 5,781 cases of dengue fever, including 11 deaths, since the beginning of this year, the country’s Ministry of Health said in a press release on September 2.
On September 1 alone, 51 new infection cases and one death from the disease were confirmed, according to the press release.
The highest number of dengue patients was recorded in the capital city of Vientiane at 1,338, while 680 cases were reported in Bolikhamxay province, 606 cases in Vientiane province, and 571 cases in Bokeo province.
Of the 11 deaths, four were recorded in the capital city of Vientiane, two in Bolikhamxay and Khammuan each, one each in Xayaboury, Xieng Khuang, and Savannakhet province.
Facing the spread of the outbreak, Lao health authorities have urged people to clear potential mosquito breeding sites around their homes and workplaces to help control the spread of the disease. People have also been recommended to visit medical establishments for check-ups if they fall ill.
Dengue fever is a major challenge for Laos’ health sector. It recorded 74 fatalities among more than 37,000 cases of infection last year, with the number of deaths up four-fold against 2018 despite disease prevention efforts being implemented./.