CCC President Im Chhun Lim (second, right) presents a gift to Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang. (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Several Vietnamese delegations have visited and extended greetings to Cambodia ministries, sectors and localities on the occasion of traditional New Year Chol Chnam Thmey, which falls in mid-April.



On April 5, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang led a delegation to visit and extend greetings to Im Chhun Lim, President of the Constitutional Council of Cambodia (CCC), at the CCC headquarters in Phnom Penh.



Tang briefed the host about Vietnamese enterprises' investment and business activities in Cambodia in 2023, saying that 16 member units of the Vietnam Rubber Group (VRG) contributed significantly to creating jobs and developing Cambodia's rubber industry. These projects have positioned Cambodia as a major rubber producer globally.



Im Chhun Lim expressed his hope that the VRG’s member units investing in Cambodia will keep growing and achieve more positive results in their production and trade activities./.