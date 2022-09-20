Society HCM City raises donations for naval soldiers, islanders in southwestern waters More than 5.2 billion VND (219,600 USD) in cash and in kind was donated to officers and soldiers of Naval Region 5 and islanders in the southwestern seas of Vietnam on September 20.

Society Deputy PM orders intensified handling of IUU fishing at sea, ports Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has ordered coastal and border guards and police forces to step up patrols, inspections, and handling of illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing at sea and in ports.

Society Quang Tri effectively mobilises funds from int'l organisations The central province of Quang Tri has effectively raised funds from international organisations and foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to improve healthcare and education and develop livelihoods for local residents, address war aftermaths, and respond to climate change.

Society UN Summit: Vietnam highlights need to ensure fairness in quality education access Vietnamese Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son has highlighted a need to ensure fairness in access to quality education, integration and equality at all school levels in the next period.