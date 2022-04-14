Society Canadian Foreign Minister visits Thai Nguyen University Visiting Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly had a working session at Thai Nguyen University (TNU) in the northern province of the same name on April 14.

Society Australia extends support for Vietnam's vocational education, training The Australian Embassy in Vietnam and Vietnam’s Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MOLISA) on April 14 launched Australia’s next phase of support for Vietnam’s vocational education and training (VET).

Videos Soldiers hold Chol Chnam Thmay celebrations for Khmer people The Military Command of Can Tho city has coordinated with the People’s Committee of Co Do district to organise a Chol Chnam Thmay festival, providing the opportunity for local Khmer people to celebrate their traditional New Year in a festive atmosphere, which they have been unable to do recently because of COVID-19.

Society Ex-officials of Khanh Hoa jailed for land management violations The People's Court of the south-central province of Khanh Hoa on April 13 sentenced seven former provincial officials to between 30 and 66 months in prison for violating land management regulations after a six-day trial.