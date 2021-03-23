The Defence Ministry held a ceremony on March 23 in Ho Chi Minh City to send off the staff of the third Level-2 Field Hospital, who will participate in the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan. (Photo: VNA)



HCM City (VNA) – The Defence Ministry held a ceremony on March 23 in Ho Chi Minh City to send off the staff of the third Level-2 Field Hospital, who will participate in the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien appreciated the cooperation of the United Nations, the Australian Government and partners with Vietnam in deploying the third Level-2 hospital to replace the second Level-2 Field Hospital in accordance with plans that have been adjusted due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The officer said the staff of the third Level-2 field hospital have completed training in foreign language and pandemic prevention and control, all materials and equipment have been packed, and the hospital is ready for its noble international mission.



Delivering a speech in virtual form at the ceremony, UN Under-Secretary-General Atul Khare spoke highly of Vietnam’s efforts in sending Level-2 field hospitals to UN peacekeeping missions since 2018. He said the participation reflects Vietnam’s strong commitment to the partnership between Vietnam and the UN.



The UN official commended the staff of Vietnam’s Level-2 field hospitals for their work, especially in treating COVID-19 patients and in sharing valuable experience in epidemic prevention and control.



Director of the third Level-2 Field Hospital Lt Col Trinh My Hoa, on behalf of the hospital’s staff, said it is their honour to join UN peacekeeping activities, thus contributing to the implementation of the Party and State’s foreign policy and enhancing Vietnam’s position in the international arena.



The third Level-2 Field Hospital was established in March 2020 with 70 staff members. They will be transported to South Sudan by military aircraft provided by Australia in two batches. The first batch will depart on 17:00 March 24, and the second on April 21. All the staff members have been vaccinated against COVID-19./.