Politics Vietnam – trustworthy friend of South Africa A delegation of the Vietnamese Embassy in South Africa led by Ambassador Hoang Van Loi paid a working visit to the Garden Route District Municipality (GRDM) and George city in South Africa’s Western Cape province from January 17-20.

Politics Foreign ministry’s spokesperson responds to queries on issues of public concern Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang presented views on issues that have drawn concern of the press and the public at the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on January 20.

Politics Party officials of Vietnam, India hold talks The head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, Le Hoai Trung, held virtual talks on January 20 with the chief of the Foreign Affairs Department of the Indian ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vijay Chauthaiwale, and BJP Member of Parliament Ravishandar Prasad.

Politics Vietnam, Malaysia should lift bilateral trade to 20 billion USD by 2025: President President Nguyen Xuan Phuc said he wants Vietnam and Malaysia to lift bilateral trade to 20 billion USD by 2025 during a reception for outgoing Ambassador of Malaysia to Vietnam Dato Sharifah Norhana Syed Mustaffa on January 20 afternoon.