Deputy Defence Minister receives Romanian Ambassador
An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Member of the Party Central Committee, member of the Central Military Commission and Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien hosted a reception for Romanian Ambassador to Vietnam Cristina Romila on January 21.
At the function, the two sides agreed to further promote defence cooperation between the two countries in line with each country's capacity and needs.
They agreed to maintain contact and exchanges at different levels in suitable forms, enhance collaboration in personnel training and overcoming war aftermaths, and share experience in participating in United Nations peacekeeping missions./.