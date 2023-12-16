Deputy PM extends Christmas greetings in Binh Thuan, Dong Nai provinces
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang visited and congratulated the Phan Thiet Diocese in the south-central province of Binh Thuan on December 16, on the occasion of the Christmas season this year.
Binh Thuan (VNA) –
The Deputy PM extended congratulations to Bishop Do Manh Hung, who is also Secretary General of the Vietnam Episcopal Council, wishing him and local Catholic dignitaries and followers a peaceful, joyful, and blessed Christmas season and a happy New Year.
Bishop Hung pledged that in the coming time, the Catholic community of the Phan Thiet Diocese will continue following the State’s policies, guidelines and laws, actively joining patriotic emulation movements, thereby contributing to the country's development.
On the same day, Deputy PM Tran Luu Quang also conveyed Christmas greetings to Bishop of the Xuan Loc Diocese Do Van Ngan and its Catholic community in Long Khanh city in the southern province of Dong Nai.
The Xuan Loc Diocese was established in 1965, separating from the Archdiocese of Sai Gon. It is now home to the largest number of followers among the 27 dioceses of the Catholic Church in Vietnam, with about 1.1 million followers, nearly 700 priests, and almost 2,500 monks and nuns./.