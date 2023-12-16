Culture - Sports Con Dao Museum preserving heroic historic chapters With a collection of 2,000 documents and artefacts, the Con Dao Museum offers a profound insight into the nature, people, and historical significance of Con Dao Island, off the coast of Ba Ria-Vung Tau province. The museum also provides a unique opportunity for visitors to learn about the history of Con Dao Prison, which was known as “a hell on earth”.

Society Vietnam-Singapore volunteer project gives Ben Tre primary school facelift A ceremony took place in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre’s Giong Trom district on December 15 to mark the completion of a Vietnam-Singapore volunteer project that gave a facelift to the local Phuoc Long 2 primary school.

Society Vice President awards Labour Orders to Olympiad winners Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan has awarded Labour Orders to students who won prizes at International Olympiads and international science-technology competitions in 2023.

Society Property developer Van Thinh Phat chairwoman prosecuted The Supreme People's Procuracy has issued an indictment against Truong My Lan, chairwoman of property developer Van Thinh Phat Group, and 85 others in a case that occurred at Van Thinh Phat Group, Saigon Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SCB) and other relevant units and organisations.