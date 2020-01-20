Politics Congratulations to Japanese Communist Party on 28th congress The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam has offered congratulations to the Japanese Communist Party on the latter’s 28th congress.

Politics Vietnam, Thailand hold 7th political consultation in Hanoi Vietnam and Thailand held the seventh political consultation under the chair of Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung and Permanent Secretary of the Thai Foreign Ministry Busaya Mathelin in Hanoi on January 20.

Politics Congratulations to Maltese Prime Minister Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 20 sent a message of congratulations to the new Prime Minister of Malta, Robert Abela.

Politics Programme highlights outcomes of VN’s participation in UN peacekeeping An exchange programme was held in Hanoi on January 20 to share the outstanding outcomes of Vietnam’s participation in United Nations peacekeeping operations over the last five years.