Politics PM commits more incentives for SMEs Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has stated that the Government will create more favourable conditions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which now account for 90 percent of the total in the country.

Politics Laos marks 70th anniversary of traditional day of Vietnamese volunteer The Party, State, and Defence Ministry of Laos held a grand ceremony in Vientiane on December 26 to mark the 70th anniversary of the traditional day of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts in Laos (October 30, 1949).

Politics Lao FM commits support to Vietnam to fulfill role next year Lao Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith has affirmed that the Party, State, Government and people of Laos will do their best to help Vietnam fulfill its role of ASEAN Chair 2020 and non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2020 – 2021 tenure.