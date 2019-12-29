Deputy PM meets delegates to Vietnam-China People’s Forum
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on December 28 hosted a reception for delegates to the 11th Vietnam-China People’s Forum.
At the meeting (Photo: VNA)
The delegates included Hu Zhengyue, deputy head of the China Public Diplomacy Association, and Vice Chairman of the Soong Chingling Foundation.
At the meeting, Minh said the Vietnamese Party, State and people always attach importance to consolidating and enhancing the friendly neighbourliness and comprehensive cooperation with their Chinese counterparts.
He suggested the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations, the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the China Public Diplomacy Association coordinate with relevant agencies of both countries to organise activities celebrating the 70th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties in 2020 and people-to-people exchanges, including the Vietnam-China People’s Forum.
These activities would help strengthen the time-honoured friendship, boost cooperation, keep disputes under control and maintain peace and stability at sea, contributing to promoting the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in a healthy, stable and sustainable manner, Minh stressed.
For his part, Hu rejoiced at achievements of cooperation between the two countries over the past time, and pledged to join hands with the Vietnamese side in holding friendship activities.
On this occasion, Deputy PM Minh presented the Friendship Order of the Vietnamese President to Huang Qun, a former official of the International Liaison Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, in recognition of his active contributions to the friendship and exchange between people of the two countries.
The 11th Vietnam-China People’s Forum took place in Vietnam’s central province of Nghe An from December 25-28./.