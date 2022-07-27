Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh offers incense to heroes and martyrs at the Vi Xuyen National Martyrs Cemetery. (Photo: VNA)

Ha Giang, July 27 (VNA) – A delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh offered flowers and incense in tribute to fallen soldiers at the Vi Xuyen National Martyrs’ Cemetery in the northern province of Ha Giang on the occasion of the 75th War Invalids and Martyrs Day on July 27.



The cemetery is the resting place of 1,863 martyrs who laid down their lives to safeguard the country’s northern border.



Writing in the memorial book, the Deputy PM affirmed that the Party, State and people will always remember the heroes and martyrs who sacrificed themselves on the Vi Xuyen battle field for the cause of national construction and defence.





Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh and his delegation laid wreath and offered incense to fallen soldiers at the Vi Xuyen National Martyrs’ Cemetery. (Photo: VNA)

The delegation also offered incense to heroes and martyrs in Nam Ngat village, Vi Xuyen district’s Thanh Thuy commune.



The same day, the Deputy PM visited and presented gifts to three families of people with meritorious services to the revolution in Ha Giang city. On behalf of the Party and State leaders, he expressed deep gratitude to Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, wounded and sick soldiers, relatives of martyrs and those who contributed to the revolutionary cause in the province./.