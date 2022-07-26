President pays homage to martyrs in Quang Ninh province
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc offered flowers and incense in tribute to fallen soldiers in the northern province of Quang Ninh on July 26.
The same day, he paid homage to martyr Vu Van Hieu, the first Secretary of the Quang Ninh Mining Area Special Committee.
Hieu died in Con Dao Prison in April 1942. He was awarded with the title of Hero of People's Armed Forces.
Earlier the same day, the President joined a delegation of Party, State, National Assembly (NA), Government and Vietnam Fatherland Front leaders to offer incense in tribute to fallen combatants at the Martyrs’ Monument and pay tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum in Hanoi on the occasion of the 75th War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27)./.