President expresses gratitude to heroic mothers, martyrs’ families
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a meeting with Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, martyrs’ relatives and representatives of Vietnam Martyr Families’ Support Association in Hanoi on July 25 on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27).
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosts a meeting with Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, martyrs’ relatives and representatives of Vietnam Martyr Families’ Support Association in Hanoi on July 25. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a meeting with Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, martyrs’ relatives and representatives of Vietnam Martyr Families’ Support Association in Hanoi on July 25 on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27).
President Phuc gave his deepest regards and extended the best wishes to the Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, wounded soldiers, families of martyrs as well as staff of the Vietnam Martyr Families’ Support Association.
Having promoted the Vietnamese tradition of “When eating a fruit, think of the person who planted the tree,” the Party and State have introduced various preferential policies for contributors to the struggle for national independence, built houses for those in need, and allocated a large budget for the search and repatriation of martyrs’ remains over the last 75 years, he said.
On this occasion, the State has earmarked 400 billion VND (17.1 million USD) to present gifts to more than 1.3 million revolutionary contributors nationwide, he said.
President Phuc also hailed the efforts made by the Vietnam Martyrs Families’ Support Association in paying tribute to martyrs and their families. He also highly spoke of how it has mobilised social resources in searching and identifying identities of martyrs through DNA testing.
The President urged the association to keep up the good work in a bid to act as a bridge between the Party and State and the martyrs’ families./.