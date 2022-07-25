

Vietnamese veterans in Germany host a meeting to mark the 75th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27) in the city of Magdeburg , the state of Sachsen-Anhalt, on July 24. (Photo: VNA)

Berlin (VNA) – Vietnamese veterans in Germany hosted a meeting to mark the 75th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27) in the city of Magdeburg, the state of Sachsen-Anhalt, on July 24.



In his opening remarks, Nguyen Quang Anh, president of the Vietnamese veterans’ association in Germany, highlighted the great sacrifices made by Vietnamese soldiers who lost their lives or were wounded as they fought for national independence and sovereignty.



This year’s meeting provided a good opportunity for veterans in Germany to meet and recall old times, he said, adding that in any circumstances, Vietnamese veterans always uphold the country’s traditions and the spirit of Uncle Ho’s soldiers.



Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh underscored the meaning of the event, saying it paid tribute to those who had fallen during the national struggle for independence and freedom.



He expected the Vietnamese veterans’ association in Germany to maintain its pioneering role in educating the younger generations on the national traditions and inspiring them to contribute more to building the nation and boosting Vietnam-Germany relations.



A requiem was also held for fallen soldiers./.