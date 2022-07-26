State leader appreciates dedication by revolution contributors
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and representatives of the Vietnam Former Youth Volunteers’ Association pose for a group photo in Hanoi on July 26. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc had a meeting with 100 representatives of the Vietnam Former Youth Volunteers’ Association in Hanoi on July 26 on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27) and the 72nd anniversary of the youth volunteer force’s traditional day (July 15).
Chairman of the association Vu Trong Kim said there are 500,000 former youth volunteers in Vietnam, many of whom are still facing hardships. Given this, the association has carried out many activities to assist former youth volunteers, including raising funds to build 4,000 houses and open 7,000 savings accounts for the needy.
On behalf of Party and State leaders, President Phuc offered the best wishes to former youth volunteers nationwide and called on them to continue making contributions to national development and defence.
Stressing the Party and State’s consistent attention to the revolution contributors, he spoke highly of the association’s initiatives to care for its members, expressing his hope for increasing the ones who not only bravely fulfilled their duties in resistance wars but have also excelled in poverty reduction and livelihood development.
He pointed out that 4,298 former volunteers with injuries and 275 others falling down in battlefields haven’t been recognised as war invalids or martyrs, while more than 9,000 former volunteers and their descendants suffering from Agent Orange/dioxin haven’t benefited from preferential treatment. This is a problem that authorities and the association need to work together to address.
The State leader also asked the association to coordinate with the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and relevant agencies to boost education of the youth on revolutionary traditions, resolve issues related to former volunteers, and propose amendments to the legal documents on policies for them.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (left) inspects the guard of honour at the ceremony commending outstanding revolution contributors in the people’s public security force on July 26. (Photo: VNA)Also on July 26, President Phuc attended a ceremony to commend outstanding revolution contributors in the people’s public security force.
The event saw the presence of 461 delegates representing tens of thousands of war invalids, martyrs’ families and other revolution contributors working in the force throughout history.
Appreciating their dedication to the Fatherland, the President highly valued the Ministry of Public Security’s efforts to care for them.
He told the force to continue effectively carrying out the Party and State’s policies on revolution contributors; join other ministries, sectors and localities in the verification and recognition of contributors, the search, repatriation and identification of martyrs’ remains, and the restoration of martyrs’ cemeteries and monuments; and strongly investigate wrongdoings in the implementation of policies.
The leader also requested practical and effective assistance for relatives of the contributors, voicing his belief that the war invalids, martyrs’ families and other revolution contributors in the public security force will contribute more to the safeguarding of national security and social order and safety./.