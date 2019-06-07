Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam (R) receives new UNICEF Representative in Vietnam Rana Flowers on June 7 (Photo: VNA)

– Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam met with new Representative of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Vietnam Rana Flowers in Hanoi on June 7.Flowers used to serve as UNICEF Representative in China, Mongolia and Cambodia, and work at the UNICEF offices in New York, Latin America and the Caribbean.Welcoming Flowers to Vietnam, Deputy PM Dam voiced his belief that with her capacity and experience, she will make active contributions to the cooperation between Vietnam and UNICEF in efforts for the sake of Vietnamese children.He affirmed that the care for and protection of children and the creation of a healthy living environment for them is a focal task to develop the country sustainably.Over the past years, the Vietnamese Party and Government have made unceasing efforts to perfect policies and laws on children, especially the 2016 Law on Children and some relevant legal documents, creating the legal framework for child care and protection and encouraging children’s participation in issues relating to them.The Government has also issued many important programmes and plans to promote health care and create a friendly and safe educational environment for the children, including the child protection programme for 2016-2020.However, the Deputy PM admitted, Vietnam is also still facing several challenges in this field, including limited resources and the wide development gap among regions, which is affecting child protecting and caring efforts.He also asked the UNICEF to assist the country to mobilise sufficient and sustainable resources and improve the capacity in child protection, care and education.-VNA